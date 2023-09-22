ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $549.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $574.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

