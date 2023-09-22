Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

