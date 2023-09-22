Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

