Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,321,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

