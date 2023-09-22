Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

