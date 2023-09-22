Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 94,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

