LVW Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

