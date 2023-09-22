Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.47. The stock has a market cap of $270.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

