AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 109,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 147,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $95.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $101.66.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

