Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

