Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 839 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

