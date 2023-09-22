Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

