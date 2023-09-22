American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 258,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,437. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.