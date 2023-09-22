KRS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4,803.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

