KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,858. The stock has a market cap of $958.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.