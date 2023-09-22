KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.42. 185,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.98 and its 200-day moving average is $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

