Avion Wealth Makes New $73,000 Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $2,352,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAH

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently -110.48%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.