AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.33% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 275,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 107,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

