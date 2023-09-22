Avion Wealth Sells 274 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $290,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.31. 112,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

