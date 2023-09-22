iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 884.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,467. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

