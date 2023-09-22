Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,196 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 140,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

