Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 213.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 18.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $4,783,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.00. 180,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,655. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $167.67 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average of $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

