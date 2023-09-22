Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,696. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

