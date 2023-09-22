Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.77. 261,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,040. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

