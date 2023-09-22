Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,876,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,258,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,442. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

