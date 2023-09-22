KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 13,242 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 692,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,568. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

