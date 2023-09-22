KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,658 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,110,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.13. 28,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $195.41.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

