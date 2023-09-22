Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 36,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,248. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.