Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

UNP stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

