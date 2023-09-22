Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lowered by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

