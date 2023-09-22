First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.