Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,422 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,411,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,944 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

