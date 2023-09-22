Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after buying an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.