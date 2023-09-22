NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s 9th Largest Position

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 4.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $636,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

NKE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

