American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in American Tower by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 4.6 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $169.15 and a 1-year high of $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

