PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in PayPal by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

