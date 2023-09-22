Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $12.12 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 3.47% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,935,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $455.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.