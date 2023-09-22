Meredith Wealth Planning Raises Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $56.39 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

