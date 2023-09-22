Meredith Wealth Planning Buys 6,347 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.2% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned 0.24% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,275 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,909,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 855,118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,659,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,312 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,646,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after acquiring an additional 747,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,414 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

