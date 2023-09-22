iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Lessened by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 100,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $140.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

