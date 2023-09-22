Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 36,704 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of STERIS worth $49,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Down 2.1 %

STERIS stock opened at $220.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.56. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

