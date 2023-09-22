Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,857 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDS opened at $426.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.46. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

