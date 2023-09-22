Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 2.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

