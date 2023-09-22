Lam Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.