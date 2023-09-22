Lam Group Inc. Has $7.90 Million Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,730 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for 7.3% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,001,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

