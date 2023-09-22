Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after acquiring an additional 412,719 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,569,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -396.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

