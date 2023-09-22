Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

