CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NOBL stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

