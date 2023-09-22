Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.68.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $446.82 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $457.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.48 and a 200-day moving average of $370.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

