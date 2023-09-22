CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

